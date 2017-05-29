Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: 299 results to be withheld in Mumbai

Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: The state board is likely to hold back the results of 299 students from Mumbai this year. The students whose results are likely to be withheld are studying Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM).

The show cause notice has been sent to colleges for allowing students who have taken general Maths in the School Secondary Certificate (SSC) exams and then went forward to opt for mathematics during HSC. These students will get their HSC results only after they will re-appear for SSC- higher Maths paper in July.

The rules state that students who chose general Maths - an easier version of Mathematics - in standards IX and X cannot opt for PCM in class XI and XII. The notice states that they will hold back HSC results of around 299 students from various colleges in Mumbai until they re-appear for Maths paper in SSC exams in July.

"There are 299 students who appeared for general maths as subject in their SSC exams but have opted for mathematics in HSC. Colleges should not have allowed such students to opt for mathematics. These students are namely from 150 odd colleges across Mumbai. The officials agreed that they should ideally never have been given an option in HSC and they bungled at it.

