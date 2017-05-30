Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2017 to be declared today at 1 pm

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared today at 1 pm. More than 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC 2017 exams out of 8,48,000 were boys while 6,56,000 were girls. The results will be available on the official website.

Students can check their results on the official websites: mahresult.nic.in and results.gov.in.

How check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2017:

