Maharashtra govt announces loan waiver for farmers

Amid protests in several parts of Maharashtra by the farmers, the state government has announced a complete loan waiver to the farmers, said reports.

Reports say that the government will form a committee to decide on the criteria to waive off loans.

Farmers from several villages across Maharashtra began strike from June 1 to seek loan waiver from the government.

On Tuesday, Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a three-hour-long meeting the delegation of the farmers.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from some parts last week including Nashik, Satara and Pune where some farmers emptied tankers of several tonnes of fresh milk being transported to the cities and also destroyed stocks of fresh vegetables being taken to the markets.

The worst hit areas in Maharashtra was the Marathwada region. The reliance in this region is very heavy on crops such as sugarcane which are water guzzlers. There has been a dwindling of prices for their crops and this is the main reason for the uprising in the state.

OneIndia News