Unhappy with the Maharashtra government's announcement of farm loan waiver, farmers in Maharashtra are all set to restart their protest from Monday. Farmer outfits are all set to demand a blanket loan waiver a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that 36 lakh farmers would get a full waiver under the scheme.

An awareness March that will begin in Nashik on Monday will conclude on July 23 at Pune. The 13-day March is aimed at 'creating awareness against the injustices meted out to farmers in the name of loan waivers.' Ina addition to the blanket loan waiver, farmers are also demanding minimum support price of 50 percent for crops in addition to the input costs.

Farmer outfits will travel across the State before concluding the march in Pune. Deeming the 34,000 crore loan waiver 'incomplete', farmers demand that more inclusiveness in required and want the date limit of June 30, 2016, changed. Farmers demanded that the loan of those who borrowed till June 30, 2017, be waived off. The March is also aimed at demanding waiver for close to 40 lakh farmers who will not receive the full benefit of the scheme. The cap on the waiver is currently Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer.

Shiv Sena to protest too

The BJP's alliance partner in the state, Shiv Sena will also hold protests across the state on Monday seeking names of farmers who will benefit from the loan waiver scheme. Shiv Sena will hold 'Dhol Bajao' protest in all district headquarters outside banks.

The Shiv Sena is also demanding a blanket loan waiver. Party president Uddhav Thackeray had asked all MPs MLAs and district chiefs to carry out a drum beating protest outside the offices of all district central cooperative banks in the state. Shiv Sena has sought a name list of beneficiaries of the Rs 34,000 farm loan waiver scheme from all banks.

OneIndia News