Maharashtra: Fadnavis calls for industrial growth along coast

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stressed the need for industrial development along the coast and asked the state Maritime Board to cooperate with providing infrastructure facilities.

Fadnavis was speaking at the 72nd review meeting of the Maritime Board at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) here. "Industrial development along the coast should be given a boost. New industries should be encouraged and infrastructure facilities should be created," Fadnavis said.

A presentation on various projects undertaken by the Maritime Board was made during the meeting. Fadnavis reviewed the progress of Wadhwan port, Vijaydurg port and other ports, and water transport work in Mumbai, Thane and ongoing works of the Sagarmala project.

Fadnavis also approved the detailed project report (DPR) for creating a jetty at Thane creek, water front for marine training institutes.

