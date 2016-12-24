Maharashtra: Deputy Sarpanch of village arrested for graft

Palghar, Dec 24: A 34-year-old Deputy Sarpanch of a village in Palghar district who accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a villager has been arrested by the Thane unit of the ACB, officials said today.

Khanaya Thorat, DYSP ACB Thane said the Deputy Sarpanch of Dahanu, Kunal Raut had made a demand of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for issuing a No-objection Certificate for sand excavation.

After due negotitations it was decided that a sum of Rs 10,000 would be paid to Raut. The aggrieved villager lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of ACB which laid a trap yesterday at Dahanu East and trapped him while recieving the money from the villager a release said.

The alleged accused has been charged under sections 7,12,13(1),(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption act of 1988, and offences have been registered with the local police station.

PTI