Maharashtra Congress leader accuses RSS of devaluing Gandhi

Mumbai, Jan 27: Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Dr Ratnakar Mahajan on Friday alleged that the RSS and the sangh parivar always tried to 'devalue' Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at a press conference organised by Unite India Forum', Mahajan, who is vice president of Congress's Maharashtra unit, said, "There has been a consistent attempt to devalue Gandhi by RSS and the Sangh parivar."

The press conference was about the alleged connection of Nathuram Godse, Gandhi's assassin, with RSS.

"I worked as a medical officer in Mumbai three decades ago and I personally handled Raman Raghav serial murder case. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and his sentence was changed from death to life imprisonment. In Godse's case, he did it with a proper purpose," Mahajan said.

RSS used 'propaganda' including selective statements of leaders like Dr B R Ambedkar to show that they supported or endorsed the saffron organisation, he alleged.

