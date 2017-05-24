Maharashtra Class 12th HSC results 2017 expected tomorrow

The results of Maharashtra class 12th HSC Results 2017 is expected to be declared tomorrow, May 25. Lakhs of students have been waiting for an official update on the same.

Once the results are available, the same can be checked at mahresult.nic.in. The results will be declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education which also conducts the the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website.

How to check Maharashtra Class 12th HSC results 2017:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Click on the results tab

Enter required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth in the blank space

Get the results

Download results

Take a print out

OneIndia News