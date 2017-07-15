Maharashtra Child Rights Committee visits Byculla jail

Members of the Maharashtra Commission for the protection of Child Rights visited the Byculla jail on Saturday. Officials visited the jail over allegations of inmates using children as human shields during riots that took place in June.

The committee members led by Chairperson Pravin Ghuge decided to visit the jail to check the safety of children who live with the inmates. "If we find that the safety of children is compromised, we will take action as per the law," Pravin Ghuge had said.

Some 17 inmates in the Byculla prison are allowed to live with their children. After news of riots in the jail broke, the child rights commission had sought a report from the jail authorities on whether children of inmates were hurt. On Saturday, the commission had a physical visit to take stock of the situation. Necessary recommendations and action if deemed fit will be taken by the committee.

The child rights commission's visit comes two days after an all-women parliamentary panel visited the infamous jail. The panel made up of MPs interacted with inmates following the death of Manjula Shetye in June. Manjula was allegedly tortured to death by jailors and guards of the Byculla prison.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will access the conditions under which the children of inmates live in Byculla. While recording statements about Manjula's death, witnesses claimed that inmates used their children as human shields on the day riots broke out in the prison.

