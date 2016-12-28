Maharashtra BJP chief in trouble over 'Laxmi' remark

Mumbai, Dec 29: The Maharashtra Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Aurangabad district collector to file an FIR against state BJP president Raosaheb Danve for his statement where he asked voters to accept "Laxmi" before the polls.

Danve had made the controversial statement at a campaign rally in Paithan in Aurangabad district on December 17 before the municipal council polls.

"On the eve of elections, Laxmi comes to your house and you should accept it," Danve had said at Paithan rally.

An Election Commission official said here that the Commission had asked Aurangabad collector to file a first information report against the BJP leader for violation of model code of conduct.

Earlier the Commission had served a show-cause notice to Danve who had defended himself, saying he did not mean money when he referred to "Laxmi". Congress and AAP had complained to the Election Commission demanding action against the state BJP chief. PTI