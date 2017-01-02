Mahadayi row: SC allows fresh petition by Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Karnataka to file a fresh petition with the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal. The Supreme Court passed this order while hearing a special leave petition filed by Karnataka.The Supreme Court asked the Karnataka government to provide fresh and accurate statistics in its new petition before the tribunal. The Karnataka government represented by counsel Fali Nariman had moved the Supreme Court with a SPL after the tribunal dismissed its petition to release 7 TMC water for Kalasa-Banduri nala drinking water project in August 2016.

The special leave petition was filed after an all party meeting was convened by the chief minister following the tribunal's order. The leaders had also urged the central government to intervene an chief ministers' meet to resolve the dispute. The all party delegation from Karnataka that met the Prime Minister last week reiterated its request for his intervention in arriving at an amicable solution. Farmers in north Karnataka staged protests spread over 100 days demanding implementation of the Kalasa banduri project that is aimed at providing drinking water to the parched parts of the state.



OneIndia News