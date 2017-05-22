Maha govt to probe construction of Godse memorial in Thane

Mumbai, May 22: The Maharashtra government on Monday declared that it would spike plans to erect a memorial to Nathuram V. Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in Thane district.

The assurance was given by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil after Congress Legislative Council member Sanjay Dutt raised the issue in a special session of the legislature on Sunday through a point of propriety.

The session was being held to pass the Goods and Services Tax Bill.

Strongly criticising the move, Dutt said after coming to power on the promise of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", the mask of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was coming off and their true face was being revealed.

"For them, its actually 'munh me Ram, dil me Nathuram'. The fascist forces who killed Gandhiji are now blatantly raising their heads to continue throttling his ideals and teachings, even as the government turns a blind eye to it," Dutt said.

Terming the memorial plan as "a blot on progressive Maharashtra which sends a very wrong signal in India and the world," he declared that the Congress, along with all other secular forces would ensure this does not happen, come what may.

He urged immediate intervention to halt the memorial and initiate stringent action against the perpetrators and the concerned authorities who failed to act promptly in the matter.

When House Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar ordered the government to reply, Patil said several permissions are required before constructing a memorial and the state government has not granted any permission.

Patil assured Nimbalkar that now, Dutt has brought the matter to the notice of the house, the government will investigate and initiate steps to stop construction, if already started.

