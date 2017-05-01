Maha: 5 wagons of a goods train derailed in Dudhani railway station

Maharashtra, May 1: 5 wagons of a goods train derailed near Dudhani railway station in Solapur Wadi division on Monday early morning.

According to the sources, the goods train got derailed at 12.30 am near Gulbarha in Wadi solar section, which affected movement of 12 trains on the affected Solapur Wadi division.

The derailment has affected trains running between Mumbai and southern cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

At least 12 trains were diverted towards Hotagi- Guntakal line, Wadi - Latur- Manmad line after the incident.

No causalities have been reported till now.

PTI