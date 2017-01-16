Madurai's mystery bomb blasts: NIA cracks case, blames Base Movement

After five years, investigators have finally managed to solve the mysterious Madurai blasts case. Between 2011 and 2014 there were four blasts in Madurai, and National Investigation Agency sources say that they were all carried out by the Base Movement - an off-shoot of the Al-Ummah.

In May 2011, bomb exploded in a dustbin near the Mattuthavani bus stand at 9.15 pm, but no one was in jured. On September 29 2011, a bomb was planted in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus. The blast was aimed at marking the death of Al-Umma operative Imam Ali who was killed by the police in 2002. The police however managed to defuse the bomb.

On September 29, 2012, a bomb was planted outside a TASMAC wine shop in Theni, again to mark the of Imam Ali's death anniversary. There were no casualties in the blast. The fourth blast took place at the venue of an AIADMK meeting in Madurai on February 9 2014. The blast was aimed at marking the hanging of Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The bomb placed under the stage exploded when none was around.

During the course of the probe, it was found that one Abbas Ali was the one who coordinated these blasts. It may be recalled that the police had arrested five persons in connection with the court blasts that had taken place in Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Ali told the NIA that he was behind these blasts in Madurai. In all there have been 17 blasts between 2011 and 2016. The NIA say that four cases have been solved and the rest were being looked into.

OneIndia News