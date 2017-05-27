Madras University gets new vice chancellor, longer wait for Anna University

P Duraisamy has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Madras University. The post of the VC was lying vacant since 2016. Tamil Nadu higher education minister K P Anbazhagan on Saturday announced that P P Chelladurai would be appointed as the vice-chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University.

The post of VC in MKU has been lying vacant since April 2015. Anna University that has not had a Vice Chancellor since May 2016 will have to wait longer since the Governor has rejected all names suggested for the post. "Governor was not happy with the three names given for the post of Anna University Vice-Chancellor. The university has over 7 lakh students and hence has rejected all the three names," the minister said. He added that a fresh appointment would be made within four months.

After years of lying vacant posts of VCs in Tamil Nadu universities are being filled up after the Madras High Court pulled up the government. Acting on a Public Interest litigation, the Madras High Court gave the government two weeks time to appoint VCs to universities. The governor had held interviews to the posts after which two appointments have been made. Anna University is yet to get a Vice-chancellor.

"The Governor had said that their (three names suggested) qualifications were not up to the mark. The committee has been asked to give a new panel of names to the Governor," the minister added. Meanwhile, new rules are being framed for the appointment of Vice-chancellors to universities. The new law will apply to 12 out of the 13 State Universities. "3 to 5 member committee will be part of the search panel. A retired judge or a retired VC will be part of the committee," Anbazhagan said.

"Search committee will be constituted 6 months prior the end of VC's tenure. Within four months the committee should constitute its panel of names. If the committee is unable to give the names, the Governor can either give time or dissolve the committee," he added.

Oneindia News