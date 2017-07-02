Madras University exams 2017 results declared, website up and running now

The Madras University exams 2017 results have been declared. The results for the April 2017 regular colleges exam and professional undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree courses results are available on the official website.

Immediately after the results were declared the websites were down due to heavy load. However the sites are up now. The results are available at results.unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in

How to check Madras University exams 2017 results:

Go to results.unom.ac.in or ideunom.ac.in

or Click on the results link you want to access.

Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.

View result

Download

Take a printout

