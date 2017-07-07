Madras High Court stays FERA case proceedings against TTV Dinakaran

In what comes as a temporary respite for TTV Dinakaran, the Madras High Court on Friday stayed proceedings against in in a FERA case. Hearing a petition filed by the deputy general secretary of AIADMK, the court ordered a stay on proceedings till July 17.

TTV Dinakaran had petitioned the court seeking a stay on proceedings against him in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. While the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-II court in Egmore had framed charges against Dinarakan earlier this year, the High Court has ordered a stay on trial in the case for now.

Justice M S Ramesh while staying proceedings also adjourned the hearing to July 17 and issued a notice to the ED. While Dinakaran can breathe a sigh of relief, for now, charges were framed against his aunt and brother at the Egmore court.

The economic offences court framed charges against Sasikala Natarajan and her nephew Bhaskaran in the fourth FERA case against them. Sasikala appeared before the court via Video conferencing while Bhaskaran appeared in person. The duo refused the charges when the same was read out to them in court. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 13.

OneIndia News