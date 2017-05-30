New cattle trade rules of central govt stayed for four weeks by Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the Union Government's new cattle trade rules for a period of four weeks. A petition challenging the new rules which imposes restrictions on cattle trade was filed before the court.

The plea sought that the notification regarding the rules be quashed. The court while staying the rules also issued notices to the Union Government.

The new notification that was issued last week sets out guidelines and rules for the upkeep of the animal markets and seeks to ensure that the welfare of the animal is protected when being traded. The notification states no person shall bring cattle to an animal-market without submitting a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle or his duly authorised agent to the member secretary of the new committee. The name and address of the owner of the cattle, with a copy of the photo identification proof, has to be given.

OneIndia News