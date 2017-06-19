Madras High Court seeks status report on R K Nagar cash for vote case

The Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report on the alleged R K Nagar bypoll cash for vote case. During the hearing of a petition over alleged instances of bribing voters in R K Nagar, the court sought a status report from the Election Commission of India, Government of Tamil Nadu as well as the police department.

The Election Commission on Monday told the court that a case had ben registered way back in April and investigations were underway. The court was told that a case was registered against unknown persons said to have been involved in the distribution of cash and involving in election malpractice. The FIR, Election Commission said, did not mention names including those of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and TTV Dinakaran.

The Tamil Nadu police who have been made a party to the petition also told the court that investigation was underway in the case. Following raids on AIADMK (Amma) leader and Tamil Nadu minister Vijaya Bhaskar the income tax department had told the election commission that crores of rupees may have been distributed among the voters of R K Nagar to influence votes in the bypoll. Following the raids and consequent information from the Income Tax Department, the Election Commission of India had countermanded that bypolls in R K Nagar.

The Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit documents with regard to a case being taken up in the R K Nagar alleged cash for vote case.

OneIndia News