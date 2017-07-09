Madhya Pradesh: Due to financial crisis, farmer forced to use daughters to plough field

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A farmer in Sehore's Basantpur Pangri village in Madhya Pradesh to use his two daughters to pull the plough in their fields. The photo of the farmer using his daughters while ploughing the field has now gone viral. This farmer using his two daughters in place of bulls.

An embarrassed district administration has now swung into action and reportedly requested the family not to use their daughters for ploughing the fields.

According to Ashish Sharma, District Panchayat Raj Office, the farmer has been instructed not to use children for such activities. He further said that admin is looking into the matter and whatever help he can be given will be provided to them.

The farmer who has been identified as Sardar Barela said,''Don't have enough money to buy oxen, ploughing fields to sow of maize crop. Daughter left studies after 8th standard.''

Farmers have been agitating in Madhya Pradesh for quite with their protests gaining momentum in the recent weeks.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

madhya pradesh, farmer, protests

Other articles published on Jul 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...