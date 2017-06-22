Madhya Pradesh: Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide, toll rises to 19

Debt-ridden farmer, named Shyam Kumar Yaduwanshi, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by consuming pesticide in Chhindwara's Umreth area in Madhya Pradesh. The farmer was disturbed due to debt.

Four farmers committed suicide in different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths since June 6 to 19, after farmers protest in Mandsaur turned violent.

Among the 4 farmers who committed suicide in the past 24 hours are 48-year-old Gulri Kurmi of Sagar, Mahesh Tiwari of Chhattarpur, Shatrughan Meena of Hoshangabad and Shyam Yadhuvanshi of Chindwara.

The state government, however, continues to stay in denial and has refused to attribute debt traps and distress as causes that are forcing farmers to take their own lives.

OneIndia News