Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Raju Mishra shot dead

Congress leader Raju Mishra and Kukku Punjabi shot dead by unknown assailants.

Congress leader Raju Mishra along with another person were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Wednesday night, said reports.

According to reports, half a dozen bike borne men fired several rounds at Mishra and Kukku Punjabi. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday.

Both, Punjabi and Mishra, were involved in a conversation in front of a shop when assailants fired at them indiscriminately and fled.

Reports say that that some explosions were also heard from the spot.

Both were rushed to hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

