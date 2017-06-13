Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested

Congress MPs Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kantilal Bhuria was on Tuesday arrested on the border of Ratlam and Mandsaur under section 151.

"Under what section are you stopping me?" asked Jyotiraditya Scindia as he was detained at Mandsaur border

Jyotiraditya was visiting Mandsaur district, which was hit by violence over deaths of farmers in firing.

Scindia has alleged that there is Hitler rule in Madhya Pradesh. He said that farmers' deaths were a blot on the government and that the BJP had no right to stay in power.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was barred from visiting Mandsaur on June 8.

Scindia will also begin his 72-hour-long Satyagraha from tomorrow to protest against the killings of farmers in Mandsaur.

