Madhya Pradesh: Another debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Sehore

The farmers suicides continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh with one more peasant ending his life in Sehore district. A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Madanlal, 45, died after allegedly consuming poison at his farm in Badi Chho village in Dhar district, around 270 km from the state capital, the police.

Madanlals son Manoj, however, said his father was forced to take the extreme step because he was reeling under debt. He had taken loans from a bank and private lenders which he was unable to repay, Manoj said.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition Ajay Singh claimed that more than 40 farmers have committed suicide since beginning of the month.

In the first fortnight of June, western Madhya Pradesh witnessed a major farmers agitation for loan waiver and remunerative prices, which was fuelled further by the death of five persons in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

