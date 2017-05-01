M K Stalin accuses BJP of misusing power, alleges 'selective raids and arrests'

The working president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam M K Stalin accused the BJP government of misusing their powers. In a video statement made on this twitter page, Stalin asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop 'using agencies like income tax department, CBI and enforcement directorate to selectively target people'.

Stalin accused the BJP government of using central agencies for political benefits. In a two-minute video clipping, Stalin is seen accusing the government of selective raids and arrests to favour the Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK.

தமிழக அரசை முடக்க நினைக்கும் மத்திய அரசின் அதிகார மீறல்கள்! pic.twitter.com/K3PGcc8Gfv — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 30, 2017

"It is now amply clear that the central government controlled by the BJP is directing this obvious one-sided application of selective raids and selective arrests targetted at one faction of the AIADMK while turning a blind eye and allowing strong incriminating evidence against the other faction to gather dust," he said.

Stalin also claimed that the BJP by missing the central agencies was trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu and become relevant in the state's politics. He accused the party of raiding sitting Tamil Nadu ministers and intimidating bureaucrats.

OneIndia News