Lynching over beef continues, this time Nagpur Muslim man beaten up by gau rakshaks

Mumbai, July 13: In spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning violence in the name of cow protection, on Wednesday a Muslim man was beaten up by four men for allegedly carrying beef in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Ismail Shah. The attack took place at Bharsingi area of Nagpur.

According to police, Shah was travelling in his two-wheeler when the accused stopped him and alleged that he was carrying beef. In spite of Shah's repeated denial that the meat was not beef, but they refused to hear him out.

#WATCH: Man beaten up for allegedly carrying beef in Nagpur's Bharsingi, no arrests have been made yet. #Maharashtra (July 12th) pic.twitter.com/JiFAZMfRSS — ANI (@ANI_news) July 13, 2017

Reports suggest that the four accused belong to the Prahar Sangathana. An officer added that all the accused have been arrested.

"We had received the complaint yesterday (Wednesday). We have arrested four people. We are still investigating the issue," DCP Shailesh Balkawde was quoted as saying by News18.

The meat was sent to the forensic laboratory for test, added police.

In recent times, the country has witnessed several cases of mob lynching in the name of cow protection.

The most recent death is that of Junaid Khan, a 16-year-old boy, who was stabbed to death on a train in Haryana by a mob in June. Junaid's alleged killers accused him of being a "beef-eater" and "anti-national" before stabbing him to death.

Prior to Junaid's murder, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was beaten to death by gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes), on suspicion of cow smuggling in April in Rajasthan.

In fact, a campaign, #NotInMyName, was started across the country demanding an end to mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

OneIndia News