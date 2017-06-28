Junaid Khan lynching: Four arrested, lead on one more attacker

Four more people were arrested by Haryana police on Wednesday in connection with the lynching of 16-year-old Junaid Khan on Delhi-Mathura passenger train.

Kamal Deep,SP GRP Haryana, told media that one of the arrested was 50-year-old Delhi government employee. Further, the police has leads on the person who attacked Junaid with knife.

4 more accused arrested,one of them is 50-yr-old Delhi govt employee; have leads on person who attacked with knife:Kamal Deep,SP GRP Haryana pic.twitter.com/QzEmcloeIe — ANI (@ANI_news) June 28, 2017

Junaid (17) was stabbed to death while his brothers - Hashim and Sakir - were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them on-board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations last week.

Earlier, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu condemned the lynching on board a Mathura-bound train and sought action against the culprits.

Yesterday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised to take action against the culprits. In an interview with a daily, Khattar had said, "The government will not allow anyone to take the law in his hands."

One accused was already arrested. With today's arrest, the number of arrests is increased to five.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh to anyone who gives credible information leading to arrest of other accused in the case.

(With agency inputs)