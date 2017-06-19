Lynching of activist: He died due to cardio-respiratory failure, says autopsy report

Jaipur, June 19: The post-mortem of the CPI-ML worker, who was allegedly lynched by civic sanitation workers in Rajasthan, said that he died due to cardio respiratory failure.

The deceased, Zafar Khan, was lynched when he tried to stop the civic body workers from photographing women defecating in the open in Pratapgarh district.

"The report which came late on Sunday evening points out that the tentative cause of death is cardio respiratory failure," Pratapgarh's Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena told IANS.

However, the final cause of death would be known only after the Forensic Science Laboratory results and reports of the viscera are received, he said. The report does not indicate any injuries on his body, Meena said.

"We are going on ahead with our investigation. I can assure you that it will be fair and impartial," the police superintendent said.

Khan's brother has lodged an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC (for murder).

IANS