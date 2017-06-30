Lynch mobs don't fear PM, tweets P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the nation how would he enforce his writ against the lynch mobs, rather then just doing the lip service. He said, lynch mobs don't fear PM Modi.

Chidambaram wanted the PM to tell what action he would take against the lynch mobs. Also, he said, the same day, Mohd Alimuddin was lynched by a mob in Jharkhand. He minced no words to say that lynch mobs don't fear PM.

PM warned gau rakshaks and lynch mobs. Good. Let him tell the country how he will enforce his writ (2/2) — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 30, 2017

On a day when PM warned gau rakshaks, Mohd Alimuddun was lynched by a mob in Jharkhand. Obviously, lynch mobs don't fear PM (1/2) — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 30, 2017

Hours after Prime Minister Modi said that killing people in the name of cow protection is not acceptable a man accused of carrying beef was beaten to death on Thursday in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. Police sources said Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari was carrying the "banned meat" in a Maruti van.

A group of people stopped him near Baja and village and brutally attacked him, the sources said. His van was set on fire too.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that killing in the name of 'gau raksha' must stop and just words were not enough.

"We condemn killings taking place in the name of gau raksha. This must stop now. Just words not enough", Banerjee said in a tweet.

