Luxury watch to layouts, 43 complaints against Siddaramaiah before Lokyukta

There are 43 complaints of corruption against Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah pending before the Lokayukta. The complaints are pending in various stages.

This was revealed by the Lokayukta office in its response to a Right to Information query. Most of the complaints pertain to the Arkavathy Layout denotification case and the luxury watch controversy, the RTI response has also revealed.

A total of 56 complaints have been lodged against Siddaramaiah since he became Chief Minister in 2013. 13 have been closed after inquiry as they were not substantiated by facts while 1 of the cases couldn't be made out, the reply also stated.

Ramamurthy Gowda who himself has filed 13 complaints against the CM had sought the reply through RTI. The reply further states that 22 complaints, some of which date back to 2015, were still in the stage of preliminary scrutiny. Further it states that one person by the name Siddalinge Gowda had alone lodged 31 complaints against Siddaramaiah.

Many complaints are currently stuck at the department levels. These departments are yet to respond to the opinion sought by the Lokayukta.

