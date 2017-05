Shimla, May 19: Two low intensity earthquakes jolted Himachal Pradesh on Friday with no reports of any damage or casualties, an official told reporters.

The epicenter of both the quakes was Chamba district, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

The first temblor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.34 am while the second measuring 4.5 was recorded at 5.32 am the official at the Meteorological office reporters.

IANS