‘Love him or hate him, but you can't ignore him’: Birthday wishes for Karunanidhi

Chennai, June 3: Along with millions of his supporters in Tamil Nadu, users of the micro-blogging site--Twitter--also celebrated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo M Karunanidhi's 94th birthday on Saturday.

The Twitterati trended the hashtag--#HBDKalaignar94--to wish their leader on his big day.

The grand old man of Tamil politics was born on June 3, 1923, in Thirukkuvalai village in the southern state. On his birthday, the DMK is also celebrating Kalaignar's (as Karunanidhi is popularly known to his supporters) 60th year as a legislator.

The poet-turned-politician also holds the record of being the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for five times. He has never lost an election in his entire political career.

Interestingly, the birthday boy himself is unlikely to attend the party as the DMK patriarch has been unwell and staying away from public life for some time now. That does not mean that the birthday party would be a bland one.

In fact, big names from the national politics like Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to name a few, will be part of the celebrations.

Here we bring you some tweets celebrating the DMK supremo's birthday:

Love him or hate him.

Praise him or curse him.

You can't ignore him.

Ever. #HBDKalaignar94 🎉🎂💥 pic.twitter.com/RNr9fETESj — Santhosh Shivan (@Santhosh_Shivan) June 3, 2017

#HBDKalaignar94 happy birthday karunanidhi garu 🙏 the man who ruled the party by sitting in a wheel chair 👌.. pic.twitter.com/LDVMO1v2lP — sowmya iyer (@gowriprasad07) June 2, 2017

2/2 political genius in recent times. His command over Tamizh & his wit r unparalleled. True colossus of our times. #HBDKalaignar94 #amazing pic.twitter.com/vZ3Fl98EWl — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 2, 2017

The Champion Politician Icon of Dravidian movement Dr.Kalaignar LongLive. #HBDKalaignar94 pic.twitter.com/nEvOAoJJeB — R Shanmugam (@vaanmaran) June 3, 2017

OneIndia News