‘Love him or hate him, but you can't ignore him’: Birthday wishes for Karunanidhi

Chennai, June 3: Along with millions of his supporters in Tamil Nadu, users of the micro-blogging site--Twitter--also celebrated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo M Karunanidhi's 94th birthday on Saturday.

The Twitterati trended the hashtag--#HBDKalaignar94--to wish their leader on his big day.

File picture of Karunanidhi, who turned 94 on Saturday

The grand old man of Tamil politics was born on June 3, 1923, in Thirukkuvalai village in the southern state. On his birthday, the DMK is also celebrating Kalaignar's (as Karunanidhi is popularly known to his supporters) 60th year as a legislator.

The poet-turned-politician also holds the record of being the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for five times. He has never lost an election in his entire political career.

Interestingly, the birthday boy himself is unlikely to attend the party as the DMK patriarch has been unwell and staying away from public life for some time now. That does not mean that the birthday party would be a bland one.

In fact, big names from the national politics like Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to name a few, will be part of the celebrations.

Here we bring you some tweets celebrating the DMK supremo's birthday:

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 12:10 [IST]
