Lotus in the backdrop, sudden liking for media, Rajinikanth's subtle hints?

Ever since Rajinikanth spoke about entering politics 'at the right time', the nation is engrossed in debating about his ideology, party choices, leadership qualities and the need for actors to become politicians. What, however, caught the eye of many are not-so-subtle hints that the actor has dropped.
His frequent interviews to television channels and most importantly a grand white lotus that adorns the backdrop of the venue where Rajini is meeting his fans have not gone unnoticed.
White, but lotus nonetheless
Rajinikanth is a known Baba devotee. In an attempt to pay his respects to his spiritual guru, Rajinikanth produced and acted in a film about 'Baba'. While the mudra of his spiritual guru is the highlight of the backdrop at the venue where Rajinikanth is meeting his fans, the white lotus atop which the mudra rests has caught everyone's attention. While the superstar himself has not attached any importance to it, questions of whether it was a subtle hint bothered many over the last three days. Despite it being white, the lotus has led many to draw parallels between Rajinikanth's sudden public announcements over politics and a national party's symbol and ideology.
Media-conscious, no more
For decades, journalists have found it hard to get an interview with the superstar. The man who is rarely seen on news channels and who had, at least till now, refrained from making public appearances or talk to the media, is today all over the place. Rajinikanth has been giving freewheeling interviews to every channel that flags his vehicle down or catches him exiting in entering a venue. The superstar, who on many occasions has zipped past the mics, showed a change of heart this time around. Rajinikanth spoke practically to every channel patiently taking the time to answer questions. A move is never-seen-before. It is clear that Rajinikanth wants to be seen, heard and taken seriously on his comments.
Keeping his options open
While Rajinikanth himself has refused to give straight answers about if and when he would join politics, it looks like he has kept his options open. Rajinikanth neither confirmed nor rejected the option of joining the BJP. His simple response was 'no comments'. On joining politics per say, the star claimed that a decision would be taken at the right time.
BJP claims that Rajini's ideology matches with theirs
The BJP in Tamil Nadu seems to be excited with the thought of Rajinikanth joining politics. The chief of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundarajan on Wednesday claimed that Rajinikanth's ideology and that of the BJP matched on many levels. The lone BJP MP and union minister from Tamil Nadu Pon Radhakrishnan said that he would welcome it if Rajinikanth entered politics. However, Subramaniam Swamy, another BJP MP has vehemently opposed Rajinikanth's entry into politics calling it a 'joke'.
Age or movies what is the concern?
Fans who have been expressing their opinions on Rajinikanth joining politics highlighted his age as the biggest concern. The 66-year-old actor, many fans feel, may be too late to enter the political fray. Others, however, believe that talks of him joining politics are mere publicity gimmicks ahead of the release of his movies. Fans, baiters and the media have heard it one too many times, Rajinikanth joining politics has been a subject of debate for many years but now the actor has been dropping hints making speculations stronger that things are different this time around
OneIndia News