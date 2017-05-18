Lotus in the backdrop, sudden liking for media, Rajinikanth's subtle hints?

Ever since Rajinikanth spoke about entering politics 'at the right time', the nation is engrossed in debating about his ideology, party choices, leadership qualities and the need for actors to become politicians. What, however, caught the eye of many are not-so-subtle hints that the actor has dropped.

His frequent interviews to television channels and most importantly a grand white lotus that adorns the backdrop of the venue where Rajini is meeting his fans have not gone unnoticed.