Lord Balaji's abode hit by WannaCry ransomware, computers in Tirupati affected

At least 10 systems at Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam were affected by WannaCry ransomware on Wednesday. Computers used for administrative functions were affected by the ransomware while officials maintained that systems used for ticket distribution were safe.

"All of the affected computers are in use for administrative purposes. The systems which are meant for ticket sales and other devotee related services continue to remain insulated from the effects of the ransomware," said Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD's new executive officer.

Officials have stopped services of at least 20 other computers as a precautionary measure. The officials assured that there was no interruption of services to devotees. TTD's Information Technology wing is working with Tata Consultancy Services to find solutions. Officials stated that the systems that were affected were using old operating systems.

Kerala reported multiple instances of ransomware attacks in the last two days. While close to 140 countries were affected by the virus, India had been relatively safe.

