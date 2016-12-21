Lone wolves will target crowded areas in India: Intelligence Bureau warns

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Intelligence Bureau has yet again warned of a possible lone wolf attack in India. The alert comes a day after the Berlin attack in which 12 people were killed.

With Christmas and New Year approaching, the IB says that lone wolves would try and target crowded areas. It does not necessarily have to be a coordinated attack by some terrorist outfit, an officer with the Intelligence Bureau adds.

It could be an inspired attack. States such as Goa will be on high alert as huge crowds gather there during this season, the officer also noted. The IB further warns that the strike could be carried out by an infiltrator or a sympathiser of a terror group. Militants from Kashmir, too, could slip into other parts of the country and attempt strikes.

The IB has been picking up chatter from various terrorists groups that are looking to carry out a major attack. The IB has taken note of the several ceasefire violations being reported from the border, which is nothing but cover fire being provided by the Pakistan army to aid infiltrations into India, giving rise to fears that terrorist groups are preparing for a major attack.

The police have been told to be on very high alert. Further the alert also states that militants will look to carry out strikes along highways since these areas have less security. Some elements will look to replicate the Jammu and Kashmir style of operations where a majority of the attacks have been along highways.

OneIndia News