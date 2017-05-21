Lokmanya Tilak rail derailment: ATS team rushes to investigate

According to news agency ANI, No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Uttar Pradesh, May 21: A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad leaves for Unnao, UP to probe Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express train derailment.

Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet, according to news agency ANI.

The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

train, tilak, express, derail, uttar pradesh, ats

Other articles published on May 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...