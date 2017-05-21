Uttar Pradesh, May 21: A team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad leaves for Unnao, UP to probe Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express train derailment.

Eight bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet, according to news agency ANI.

The cause of the derailment is yet to ascertained.

