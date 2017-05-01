Lok Sabha MP caught in compromising position: Honey trap racket suspected

A high-profile case of honey trapping has come under the lens of the Delhi police. A lady has been accused by a Lok Sabha MP of laying a honey trap by filming him in an objectionable position. The Delhi police have launched a search operation to find this high-profile lady.

The MP has complained to the Delhi police that he was drugged and filmed in an objectionable position by a gang led by the woman. He also alleged that she had demanded money failing which she would release his videos. The woman also threatened the MP that she would file press rape charges if he failed to give her money.

The Delhi police has filed a case under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code for extortion. The MP says in his complaint that the lady had sought help from him and asked him to accompany her to a house in Ghaziabad. He further stated that at her home he was given sedatives which was mixed in a soft drink.

After having the drink, the MP passed out and it was only when he woke up did he realise that he had been trapped. The Delhi police have formed a special team to nab the lady.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the lady runs a blackmail racket. She has focused only on MPs and extorts money from them. She has several associates who lay traps on MPs, the police also say. The lady had in 2016 trapped two MPs using the same modus operandi. She demands money from the MPs and if they fail to pay up, she threatens to press rape charges against them.

OneIndia News