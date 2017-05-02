Locals, ex-servicemen raise anti-Pakistan slogans in Jammu

Locals and ex-servicemen shouted anti-Pakistan slogans on Tuesday in Poonch as the mortal remains of two Indian soldiers were being taken to Jammu.

#Visuals: Mortal remains of Indian soldiers, whose bodies were mutilated by Pak Army in Krishna Ghati sector, Poonch, being taken to Jammu. pic.twitter.com/X5ZBvT7Squ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

Two security personnel, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army and a BSF head constable, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Indian Army recovered mutilated bodies of martyred soldiers. Pakistan attacked Indian posts with rocket launchers and automatic weapons in ceasefire violation.

#WATCH: Locals & ex-servicemen shouting anti-Pak slogans in Poonch (J&K), as mortal remains of 2 Indian soldiers, are being taken to Jammu pic.twitter.com/D5ocLRuG4u — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

Indian forces have vowed appropriate action against Pakistan for its 'unslodierly' act. However, Pakistan as usual in a denial mode said its army would 'never disrespect soldier, even Indian'.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir. The Army Chief's visit to Kashmir assumes significance in view of the beheading of Indian soldiers.

In 2016, Indian Army had claimed that it has evidence to prove the complicity of Pakistan in mutilation of a soldier's body killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhil sector along the Line of Control.

(With input from agencies)