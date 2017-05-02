Locals, ex-servicemen raise anti-Pakistan slogans in Jammu

A junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army and a BSF head constable were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Locals and ex-servicemen shouted anti-Pakistan slogans on Tuesday in Poonch as the mortal remains of two Indian soldiers were being taken to Jammu.

Two security personnel, a junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army and a BSF head constable, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Indian Army recovered mutilated bodies of martyred soldiers. Pakistan attacked Indian posts with rocket launchers and automatic weapons in ceasefire violation.

Indian forces have vowed appropriate action against Pakistan for its 'unslodierly' act. However, Pakistan as usual in a denial mode said its army would 'never disrespect soldier, even Indian'.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir. The Army Chief's visit to Kashmir assumes significance in view of the beheading of Indian soldiers.

In 2016, Indian Army had claimed that it has evidence to prove the complicity of Pakistan in mutilation of a soldier's body killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhil sector along the Line of Control.

(With input from agencies)

Read more about:

anti, pakistan, jammu, indian army, mutilation

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...