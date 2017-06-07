Locals allege sale of 'plastic rice' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 7: Residents from some parts Hyderabad have alleged that 'plastic rice' was being sold in the market, that prompted the Telangana civil supplies department to send such samples for examination at a food laboratory.

The department officials said the reports were wrong and it was not "plastic rice", but they have sent the samples to the laboratory for a comprehensive examination and a report it is expected by tomorrow.

Some locals and inmates of a hostel in different areas of the city yesterday claimed that the rice they had bought and ate was very sticky and tasted different from the normal grain.

They alleged that it was "plastic rice". Later, state Civil Supplies Commissioner C V Anand directed the officials to collect the samples of rice from Yousufguda, Saroornagar, Meerpet and other places, from where the complaints had emerged. The samples were then sent to the state food laboratory for analysis, an official said.

Yesterday a complaint was lodged with Meerpet police alleging that the grain purchased from a local trader turned out to be 'plastic rice'. The complaint also said that it had become sticky and there a was strange smell.

However, based on preliminary investigation, police said the sample that the complainant had provided was not "plastic rice".

