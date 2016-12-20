LoC: Jawan injured in mine blast

Jammu, Dec 20: An army jawan was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jawans
Representation image

A stone rolled down a foot track and fell on a mine resulting in a blast along the LoC in Mendhar sector of the district last evening, an army officer said today.

A jawan on patrolling duty suffered injuries and has been hospitalised.

Reports say that Sepoy Mohinder Singh of 21 Punjab was deployed at a forward post.

In October, an army jawan was injured due to mine blast in the forward area of LoC in tehsil Mendhar, district Poonch.

PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 12:05 [IST]
