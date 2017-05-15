Lizard in Bihar mid-day meal; 27 children fall ill

Twenty-seven primary school children fell ill in Jamui due to dead lizard in mid-day meal on Monday in Bihar. As of now there are no reports of action taken on the issue.

It seems Bihar has not learned its lessons regarding health and hygiene of children. Such acts of negligence have been reported every year. In 2014, 50 students complained of uneasiness after having the meal in which a dead lizard was found at Batara primary school at Raghopur near Naugachia. In 2013, 27 children at the government middle school in Rampur Bakhra village were taken to hospital after eating mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found later.

These incidents show the sorry state of affairs of education in Bihar. According to a latest survey by Public Affairs Centre Bihar is in 18th position at the bottom of the table in 2017 Governance Index ranking.

