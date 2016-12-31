Live: SP revokes expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav

New Delhi. Dec 31: In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.

The latest decision was taken soon after meetings to broker peace between SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav were held at the senior Yadav's 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence here.

14:39 AM: Really happy, I was hopeful; SP will form its govt in UP and if there's an alliance with Congress, then it'll be even better: Lalu Yadav.

14:38 AM: Samajwadi Party will fight unitedly against communal forces: Shivpal Yadav

14:37 AM: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav also said the party stood united to fight the upcoming assembly polls and defeat communal forces in the state.

14:01 AM:

13:40 AM: Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Re-inducted in the Party

13:38 AM: Meeting at Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence ends; Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav leave.

13:08 AM: Shivpal Yadav joins meeting with Mulayam, Kindling a ray of hope for a last minute patch-up.

13:05 AM: Over 200 of the 229 SP MLAs back Akhilesh Yadav.

13:04 AM: Azam Khan asked Mulayam to expel Amar Singh: Sources

12:59 AM: CM Akhilesh Yadav left his MLA meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh Yadav. Both Shivpal and Ramgopal Yadav not present.

12:45 AM: Shivpal Singh Yadav also reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.

12:32 AM: Mulayam meeting at party office has changed to 1 PM.

12:30 AM: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav should resign. It is the ugly face of family feud. This only shows that governance is shown back seat in Uttar Pradesh: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Samajwadi PartY

12:25 AM: Akhilesh Yadav reaches Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.

12:16 AM: Akhilesh Yadav supporters clash with Mulayam/Shivpal Yadav supporters outside party office.

12:05 AM: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav gets emotional during speech, says I will win UP and give it as present to my father Mulayam Singh.

12:04 AM: Akhilesh Yadav supporters hold a 'havan' outside CM residence in his support.

11:52 AM: Azam Khan has now reached Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow.

11:51 AM: Ram Gopal Yadav changes venue for emergency national executive meet of SP for tomorrow, it will be held now at Janeshwar Mishra Park.

11:46 AM: Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks to Mulayam Singh Yadav, asks him to stay united to fight communal forces.

What implications could Mulayam Singh Yadav's move have on the party's immediate future

11:41 AM: Senior SP leader Beni Prasad Verma reaches party office for meeting called by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

11:28 AM: Azam Khan has reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence.

11:15 AM: My leader is Mulayam ji but I support Akhilesh as the Chief Minister of the state: Atique Ahmed

11:10 AM: Mulayam Singh Yadav reaches party office.

11:08 AM: 194 MLAs meeting with Akhilesh Yadav's at 5 Kali Das Marg. Signature process completed and more MLAs are expected.

10:46 AM: Senior SP leader Azam Khan has called a meeting of all Muslim party MLAs at 3 pm.

10:45 AM: Feud in Samajwadi Party is an internal matter: senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra

In the midst of the ongoing family feud in the Samajwadi Party, a leaked email, almost five months old, suggests that the entire father-son duel is an orchestrated drama.

10:36 AM: I am ready to back out if party is being divided because of me. I have always been for the party and respect Akhilesh but Neta ji is our leader: Atique Ahmed

10:35 AM: Atique Ahmed reaches Samajwadi party office to attend meeting called by Mulayam.

10:30 AM: Shivpal Yadav tweeted:

10:30 AM: Shivpal Yadav tweeted:

10:00 AM: SP President Shivpal Yadav reached party office to attend meeting with Mulayam.

09:55 AM: Akhilesh Yadav meets SP MLAs ahead of Mulayam Singh Yadav's meeting with party leaders later in the day.

09:15 AM: National Convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav unconstitutional as he is suspended from party says Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Hectic attempts were said to be underway on Friday by Mulayam to avert a split after the crisis reached a flash point last on Thursday night.

[Read the full story: Mulayam calls meet of those allotted tickets by him on Dec 31]

09:10 AM: Mamata Banerjee called Akhilesh Yadav and wishes him well, ANI reports

09:08 AM: MLAs, MLCs arrive at Akhilesh Yadav's residence ahead of crucial meet.

09:05 AM: BJP decides it would wait and watch. Will not approach UP governor Ram Naik

08:55 AM: Meet called by Shivpal on Sunday is unconstitutional says Akhilesh Yadav's advisor K C Pandey.

08:50 AM: Security high in Uttar Pradesh.

08:47 AM: Mulayam to meet with loyalists at 10.30 am

08:46 AM: Shivpal Yadav warns party leaders not to attend meeting with Akhilesh Yadav

08: 45 AM: When my CM is suspended then its my responsibility to resign as spokesperson too. Not against Netaji but we stand with our CM: Juhi Singh, SP

08: 35 AM: Son will rule and poor father will go to the jungle says Amar Singh who is in the Mulayam camp.

