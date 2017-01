Chennai, Jan 23: Tamil Nadu police since early morning started evicting protestors who were demonstrating their support for Jallikattu at the Marina Beach.

The protestors are demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu. Tamil Nadu Assembly is meanwhile discussing the matter.

Stay tuned in here for latest updates on protest in support of Jallikattu:

10.14 am: Jallikattu supporters form human chain at Chennai's Marina Beach.

OneIndia News