New Delhi, Jan 26: On Wednesday, India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day to honour the Constitution of the country as it came into force on January 26, 1950.

The official celebrations of the Republic Day will start after President Pranab Mukherjee will hoist the flag at Rajpath in New Delhi. This will be followed by the Republic Day parade.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been invited as the chief guest to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

