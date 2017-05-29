Live 3 days with 1st wife, 3 with 2nd and 1 day alone, man in Bihar told by cops

Three days with one wife, the next three days with the other wife and on day 7 stay alone. The man in question is Arun Kumar from Patna, Bihar. This was the compromise formula arrived at after both his wives fought over him and the number of days they get to spend with him.

The matter was taken to the police by both the wives who claimed to be legally married to him. The police patiently heard both the ladies before arriving at a compromise formula.

Meena and Pooja fought over this issue at the Phulwarisharif Police Station for almost 11 hours. Arun who runs a nursing home in the area too was present caught in the midst of both his wives. While the first wife said he married her in 1996 and had grown-up children, the second wife Pooja produced photographs, videos and voice clips to drive across her case.

Both the wives hurled allegations against each other. Arun was threatened with a case of bigamy by the first wife, if he did not admit the truth. He finally admitted that he was married to both the women.

The battle that began at 10 am on Sunday ended at 9 pm. The cops felt that enough was enough and decided that a compromise formula was the best way out. The cops told Arun to spend the first three days of the week with his first wife and the next three with the second wife. On the seventh day, he has been given a break from both the women and told to stay alone. The formula was accepted by all- all is well that ends well.

OneIndia News