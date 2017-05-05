How SC held Nirbhaya's killers guilty: Read the verdict here

Little did Nirbhaya know that on that cold winter night her world would come to a devastating end, the Supreme Court observed while confirming the death penalty awarded to four persons. The court held four persons guilty of raping and murdering Nirbhaya and ordered that they hang to death.

[Nirbhaya's killers will hang to death says Supreme Court]

Here are the key observations of the Supreme Court:

Little did she known on that cold winter night that her world would come to a devastating end.

Convicts left the victim and her companion for dead. They were looted by the accused and the booty was shared.

She was reduced to an object for their gross sadistic pleasures. They played with her dignity in a devilish manner.

The crime was a devastation of social trust.

The crime of is of inconceivable brutality.

Shattering of the victim's intestine with an iron rod, tearing of her clothes, looting bestial sexual assault makes it a rarest of rare cases.

Investigation by the Delhi police was comprehensive

If this case does not deserve death penalty, don't know which one deserves it better

Their sole desire was to ravage her and once done with her, they threw her out. This is how they played with her dignity and identity

Victim's dying declaration by gestures against convicts nailed prosecution case for her attackers' death penalty

Facial evidence of convicts provided by prosecution witness one was unimpeachable

No reason to disregard CCTV evidence showing convicts' motives that night. Clearly prove they were in the bus

Defence plea that convicts were tortured in custody for confession is a specious one and do not remotely deny police case

DNA profiling proves to the hilt defence plea that evidence was planted on convicts' bodies is fake

DNA matched with the convicts and fingerprints were impeccable. Recovery, personal search all point to their guilt

OneIndia News