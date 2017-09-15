Linking mobile with Aadhaar: Benefits and steps to update mobile number online

There are several benefits of linking your mobile number with your Aadhaar. You can e-verify the income tax return using your Aadhaar number wherein an OTP is sent to the linked mobile number. You can easily update your personal details online using your linked Aadhaar by entering an OTP sent to your mobile number. The copy of e-Aadhaar can also be downloaded where in verification is required to be done via OTP send to your linked mobile number.

Linking mobile number with Aadhaar:

You are linking your number it for the first time

You have changed your mobile number and want to update your Aadhaar data by replacing the old number with the new contact number.

This need to be completed offline.

Almost all the online transactions are authenticated via OTP (one-time-password) wherein the OTP is sent to the registered mobile number.

Obviously, online authentication is not possible in this case as you are going to link your mobile number for the first time. In order to do this offline you need to follow these steps:

You need to get the Aadhaar Update/ Correction Form. You can either visit the Aadhaar centre or download the form from the UIDAI website.

Fill out the form properly; submit it to the concerned person at the centre and mention on the form that only mobile number needs to be added.

While submitting the Aadhaar update form, along with photocopy of your Aadhaar card you also need to submit a photocopy of your Identity proof document such as PAN Card, Passport and Voter ID card.

Post submission your biometrics will be verified at the enrolment centre. If you remember, while applying for Aadhaar your

biometrics were recorded and to authenticate the changes, they needs to be verified.

Once the biometrics are verified, you will be given an acknowledgement slip. Usually it takes 2-5 working days for the updation process to happen but as per the UIDAI helpline the completion time for the updation is 10 days.

How to update your mobile number online:

You need to make sure that your existing mobile number is working

The OTP to authenticate the updation would be sent to your existing number you wish to change.

The new mobile number will be updated only after the OTP sent on your old number is submitted.

There is an option on the UIDAI website under the Aadhaar Update tab, clicking upon which the user will be redirected to the Aadhar Self-Service portal.

There you need to enter your Aadhar number and the Captcha text to request for OTP.

The OPT will be sent to your existing mobile number and after submitting it you'll be redirected to a new page, where you can update the required details.

Under 'Select field(s) to update', select 'Mobile Number'

Now enter your new mobile number that you want to record in the database and proceed to submit.

Hope this was helpful

OneIndia News