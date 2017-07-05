Linking Aadhaar with marriage certificate may be mandatory soon

The Law Commission has suggested that marriage registrations be linked with Aadhaar. The recommendation comes in the wake of the government making it mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked with several essential services.

The commission said that the aim is to prevent fraudulent marriages and denial of subsistence to deserted women. The panel said, the Births and Deaths Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2015 must clarify that non-registration of a marriage would not make it void, but attract a penalty of Rs 5 per day's delay in registration.

The commission's recommendation will now be considered by the Union Law Ministry. If convinced the ministry can make it a rule following which linking Aadhaar with marriage certificates will become mandatory.

OneIndia News