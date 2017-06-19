Link your land records with Aadhaar, else face action under Benami Act

The union government is mulling linking of all land records from 1950 with Aadhaar numbers of land owners. All states have been asked to complete digitalisation of land records from 1950 of all immovable property. The government is now considering action under the new Benami Transaction (Prohibitions) Amended Act against those who fail to link the digitalised land record with Aadhaar numbers of the owners.

A directive from the Under Secretary to the Government of India dated June 15 asks Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories, Lt Governor of Delhi and Secretary of NITI Aayog to ensure digitalisation of all land records from 1950 and linking of the information to property owners' Aadhaar numbers.

All documents of land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records from the year 1950 of any immovable property including agricultural land, houses before August 14 this year. The directive also says that the government is mulling initiating action against those who fail to link their land records with Aadhar number. "The properties which are not linked shall be considered for appropriate action under the Benami Transaction (Prohibitions) Amended Act, 2016," the letter says. The letter also seeks suggestions from states on the matter.

OneIndia News