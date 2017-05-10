An officer in Indian Army, Lt Ummer Fayaz, was found dead with multiple bullet injuries in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday evening.

Terrorists were informed about Lt Ummer's whereabouts by locals in Kashmir

He was on leave to attend a function of a relative. This brave Army officer was only 22 when he was killed by terrorists at the Herman area, Shopian district in the rife-torn Kashmir Valley. Sources say that it was the locals who tipped off the terrorists about the brave soldier of India. Lt Umar Fayaz was abducted by terrorists and killed at Shopian.

Sources also say that the villagers had told the terrorists that he was an Army officer and that he was on leave. The terrorists then abducted him on Tuesday and killed him. There are some unverified reports that also suggest that he was killed in public view at a bus-stand. His body was found with bullet marks.

Gone too soon:

Son of a farmer, Lt. Ummer was born on June 8, 1994. Trained at NDA, he joined the Indian Army recently. He was part of the Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor and was martyred by terrorists in Shopian. He was commissioned in the Indian Army in 2016. Some of his colleagues remember him as a brave soldier who was passionate about the Indian Army. His colleagues say that he wanted to fight for his country. However, they say that fate has been cruel and he has gone too soon.

Strict action promised:

The Army in a statement said that it stands by the bereaved family of the soldier. We stand by the family in this hour of tragedy. The Army also said that it is committed to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice. The Army has facing several casualties in the recent times. A plan of action which included an operation comprising 4,000 soldiers to snuff out terrorists was also carried out recently.

Condolences pour in:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourned the death of the young officer. He tweeted' Very sad and alarming. Condolences to the family. May Lt. Umar Fayaz's soul rest in peace.'

Bollywood actor Ravina Tandon took to twitter to expressed her condolences. 'Rest my dear brother .. your work in this inhuman world is over .... India salutes you, ' she tweeted.

National Conference state spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu strongly condemned the cowardly and barbaric killing of Umar Fayaz in Shopian. Tragic! Solidarity with his family., he tweeted.

OneIndia News